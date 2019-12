Gewonden bij vulkaanuitbarsting in Nieuw-Zeeland: “Honderd mensen op of in de buurt van White Island”

A brief history on #Whakaari. She is estimated to be between 150,000 and 200,000 years old and sits on the Northern part of the Taupō Volcanic Zone which runs down through the centre of the North Island and takes in Moutohorā, Mt Pūtauaki, Mt Tarawera, and Tongariro. pic.twitter.com/FoIdyLmOq1

White Island Tours(@ whiteislanders)