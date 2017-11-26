Gestolen auto tegen boom: vijf doden, onder wie drie kinderen
Het incident gebeurde gisteravond. De politie heeft twee 15-jarige jongens aangehouden, maar het is niet duidelijk wat zij met het ongeval te maken hebben.
Three boys (aged 12, 15 and 15) and two men in their 20s have died after a stolen Renault Clio collided with a tree on Stonegate Road #Leeds just before 10pm last night. Two 15-year-old boys are in police custody. @itvcalendar pic.twitter.com/PJ4xqq0FJA link
Five people, including three children, have been killed after a stolen car crashed into a tree near Leeds. Police have arrested two 15-year-old boys over the incident. https://t.co/Ku30E5eP6o pic.twitter.com/I0Y9GwGqDU link
