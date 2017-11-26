Ga naar de mobiele website
Gestolen auto tegen boom: vijf doden, onder wie drie kinderen

    • EB
  • Bron: ANP
Vijf mensen zijn in het Engelse Leeds om het leven gekomen toen de auto waar zij inzaten tegen een boom reed.
Vijf mensen zijn in het Engelse Leeds om het leven gekomen toen de auto waar zij inzaten tegen een boom reed. Het voertuig bleek gestolen. Onder de doden zijn drie kinderen, aldus Britse media.

Het incident gebeurde gisteravond. De politie heeft twee 15-jarige jongens aangehouden, maar het is niet duidelijk wat zij met het ongeval te maken hebben.

