Geert Wilders organiseert alsnog wedstrijd voor spotprenten over profeet Mohammed

Unfortunately #KhadimHussainRizvi is not arrested in #Pakistan for the two fatwa’s he cursed on me to kill me. #FreedomOfSpeech must prevail over violence and Islamic fatwa’s.



So send your #Muhammadcartoons to: muhammadcartoons@pvv.nl pic.twitter.com/toLwgKLZXG

Geert Wilders(@ geertwilderspvv)