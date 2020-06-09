Gebalde vuist in trouwkleed: statement van pasgetrouwd koppel tijdens protest in Philadelphia verovert het internet ADN

09 juni 2020

11u58

Bron: Huffington Post 0 Terwijl de protesten tegen politiegeweld en racisme wereldwijd voortduren, gaat een krachtig moment tijdens een Black Lives Matter-demonstratie in Philadelphia viraal: een bruidje en haar bruidegom die in hun trouwkleren mee protesteren.

Bruid Kerry Anne Gordon en bruidegom Michael Gordon beloofden elkaar zaterdag eeuwige trouw tijdens een intieme ceremonie in het Logan Hotel, in het centrum van de stad Philadelphia. Een paar dagen eerder hadden ze te horen gekregen dat er net op hun trouwdag een groot protest was georganiseerd bij het hotel. Maar dat schrok het verliefde koppel niet af. Integendeel.

Statement

Na hun ceremonie trok het bruidspaar naar buiten om hun steun te betuigen aan het protest. Terwijl ze krachtig hun vuisten gebald in de lucht hielden en de protesteerders hen toejuichten, legden fotografe Linda McQueen en de videografen van Luxor Wedding Films alles vast.



Het was Kerry Anne die zich als eerste in haar bruidsjurk tussen de massa had gewaagd en het opvallende statement maakte. “Ik kwam het hoekje om en daar stond Kerry al met een cirkel van mensen rond haar die haar aan het toejuichen waren. Ze stond daar echt als een zwarte prinses”, vertelt de bruidegom aan Vogue.

Energie

“Ik zag vredelievende demonstranten, voelde de positieve energie. Het gejuich en geschreeuw, de mensen die foto’s en video’s maakten met hun telefoons... En Kerry die daar gewoon stond, zo mooi als ze is. Ik wandelde naar haar toe en greep haar hand vast. Ze was aan het beven. De energie en passie van het moment, alles wat er rondom ons gebeurde, het raasde echt door haar.”