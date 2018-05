Feministen hardhandig aangepakt: Saoedie-Arbabië dan toch niet op weg naar vrouwvriendelijke hervormingen

The smear campaign is absolutely disgusting and chilling:

Semi-official media started a hashtag against these prominent women's rights activists called "agents of embassies" #عملاء_السفارات - and a graphic with their names & photos in a graphic labeled "traitor". #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/XUEyKjJmea

Kareem Chehayeb | كريم(@ chehayebk)