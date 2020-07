Extreme dierenmishandeling: geketende aapjes moeten tot 1.000 kokosnoten plukken per dag

Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores.



Time for ALL supermarkets to do the same.



I’m told Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury’s STILL sell such products. https://t.co/nWbEIHpzFL

Carrie Symonds(@ carriesymonds)