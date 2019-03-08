Europese Unie legt laatste voorstel op tafel voor cruciale stemming

De Europese Unie wil het Verenigd Koninkrijk toestaan eenzijdig de douane-unie te verlaten als beide partijen gedwongen worden tot een Ierse backstop-regeling. Dat heeft EU-hoofdonderhandelaar Michel Barnier gezegd op Twitter. Tegelijk moeten wel de andere elementen van de backstop "behouden blijven om een harde grens te vermijden". "Het Verenigd Koninkrijk zal niet tegen zijn wil in een douane-unie gedwongen worden", stelt Barnier op Twitter.

Eerder in de brexit-gesprekken hadden de EU en het VK het over een backstop - het mechanisme dat moet vermijden dat er een harde grens komt op het Ierse eiland - waarbij Noord-Ierland de EU zou verlaten als deel van het Verenigd Koninkrijk, maar waarbij het wel in de Europese interne markt zou blijven tot er een handelsovereenkomst zou gesloten worden. 

De douane-unie is een belangrijk element in het echtscheidingsakkoord tussen de EU en het VK. EU-hoofdonderhandelaar Barnier zegt nu dat het VK eenzijdig uit de Europese douane-unie kan stappen, maar benadrukt dat de andere elementen van de backstop onverkort behouden blijven. Concreet betekent dat dat Noord-Ierland niet uit die douane-unie kan stappen wanneer Londen beslist de nieuwe 'optie' van de EU te gebruiken. 

Dat gaat voor Londen wellicht niet ver genoeg. De Britse regering wil de mogelijke terugtrekking van het het hele Verenigd Konkrijk, zonder uitzonderingen. Vanuit Londen en Belfast kwamen al negatieve reacties op het Europese voorstel.

"We heropenen het verdrag niet", zo verklaarde een Europese verantwoordelijke aan AFP.
Eerder op de dag had de Britse premier Theresa May nog laten verstaan dat ze van de EU "nog één extra duwtje" vraagt om het echtscheidingsakkoord door het Britse parlement te krijgen. Volgende week dinsdag moet het Lagerhuis opnieuw stemmen, maar zonder Europese toegevingen voor de backstop ziet het er niet goed uit.

