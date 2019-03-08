Europese Unie legt laatste voorstel op tafel voor cruciale stemming
Eerder in de brexit-gesprekken hadden de EU en het VK het over een backstop - het mechanisme dat moet vermijden dat er een harde grens komt op het Ierse eiland - waarbij Noord-Ierland de EU zou verlaten als deel van het Verenigd Koninkrijk, maar waarbij het wel in de Europese interne markt zou blijven tot er een handelsovereenkomst zou gesloten worden.
De douane-unie is een belangrijk element in het echtscheidingsakkoord tussen de EU en het VK. EU-hoofdonderhandelaar Barnier zegt nu dat het VK eenzijdig uit de Europese douane-unie kan stappen, maar benadrukt dat de andere elementen van de backstop onverkort behouden blijven. Concreet betekent dat dat Noord-Ierland niet uit die douane-unie kan stappen wanneer Londen beslist de nieuwe 'optie' van de EU te gebruiken.
Dat gaat voor Londen wellicht niet ver genoeg. De Britse regering wil de mogelijke terugtrekking van het het hele Verenigd Konkrijk, zonder uitzonderingen. Vanuit Londen en Belfast kwamen al negatieve reacties op het Europese voorstel.
"We heropenen het verdrag niet", zo verklaarde een Europese verantwoordelijke aan AFP.
Eerder op de dag had de Britse premier Theresa May nog laten verstaan dat ze van de EU "nog één extra duwtje" vraagt om het echtscheidingsakkoord door het Britse parlement te krijgen. Volgende week dinsdag moet het Lagerhuis opnieuw stemmen, maar zonder Europese toegevingen voor de backstop ziet het er niet goed uit.
👇 I briefed EU27 Ambassadors and EP today on the ongoing talks with #UK. Following the EU-UK statement of 20 Feb, the EU has proposed to the UK a legally binding interpretation of the #Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Most importantly: link
2/5 The arbitration panel can already, under Article 178 WA, give UK the right to a proportionate suspension of its obligations under the backstop, as a last resort, if EU breaches its best endeavours/good faith obligations to negotiate alternative solutions. link
3/5 EU ready to give legal force to all commitments from January letter of @eucopresident and @JunckerEU through joint interpretative statement. https://t.co/kCUbTk4nYA This will render best endeavour/good faith obligations even more actionable by an arbitration panel. link
4/5 EU commits to give UK the option to exit the Single Customs Territory unilaterally, while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border. UK will not be forced into customs union against its will. link
5/5 The EU will continue working intensively over the coming days to ensure that the UK leaves the EU with an agreement. link
