Europa krikt doelstelling hernieuwbare energie op naar 32 procent tegen 2030

Deal! New 32% renewables target for 2030. Renewables are good for Europe, and today, Europe is good at renewables. This deal is a hard-won victory in our efforts to unlock the true potential of Europe's clean energy transition. Thank you all! #REDII #ParisAgreement #CleanEnergyEU pic.twitter.com/oluzsJ1alm

Miguel Arias Cañete(@ MAC_europa)