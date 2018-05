Elk schooljaar namen ze samen een selfie, tot Savannahs moeder plots stierf: "Ze is dood, maar onze traditie niet"

Yesterday was my last day of high school. For 4 years I’ve taken pictures with my mom on my first and last days of school. She wasn’t able to make it for the last one, but her strength motivated me to stay strong during this time. All of my hard work is for her! ❤️👩🏽‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/pDGlOEoxod

sav-age(@ nanatat07)