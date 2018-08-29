Eeuwenoude grotten zijn nog steeds thuis van duizenden Spanjaarden
Terwijl de eerste mensen die de Spaanse grotten bevolkten, schuilden voor roofdieren, maakten anderen vele jaren later gebruik van de ruïnes om te ontsnappen aan een zogenaamde etnische zuivering. Meer dan vijfhonderd jaar later wonen er nog steeds Spanjaarden in de oude grotten.
💔 Antonio murió. Fue él quién me abrió las puertas de su casa y su corazón durante los días que documenté Guadix. El día que me fui me dió un fuerte abrazo y me dijo: "Gracias por contar mi historia. Cuando vuelvas yo ya no voy a estar en este mundo. Tu vas a ser la última persona en retratarme". Lo abracé fuerte, le di una gran sonrisa y un beso fuerte en su mejilla... pensando que algún día volvería a verlo y le entregaría su foto. Pero no fue así. Hoy su familia me pide una foto para recordarlo. Y yo me siento con una responsabilidad gigante por entregarles en esa foto un poquito de lo que él fue... aun que sea un poquito. Cuando vieron la foto me dijeron: "Es él". Y mi corazón por un segundo sonrió. · · Piedad y Antonio vivieron toda su vida en las cuevas de Guadix. Ambos nacieron dentro de una cueva y se criaron en ellas. En el pasado, Antonio trabajó en una granja y Piedad hacia sillas de madera. Hoy Piedad vive sola en la cueva que ambos vivieron toda su vida de casados. · · · 💔 Antonio died. He was the one who opened the doors of his house and his heart during the days I documented Guadix. The day I left he gave me a big hug and said: "Thanks for telling my story, when you come back I will not be in this world anymore, you will be the last person to portray me". I hugged him tightly, gave him a big smile and a strong kiss on his cheek ... thinking that one day I would see him again and give him his picture. But that will not happen. Today his family asked me for a picture to remember him. And I feel this giant responsibility to give them in one single photo a little bit of what he was. When they saw the photo they told me: "It's him,". And my heart smile for a second. · · Piedad and Antonio have lived all their lives in the caves of Guadix. They were both born and raised inside a cave. In the past, Antonio worked on a farm and Piedad made wood chairs. Today Piedad lives alone in the cave they both lived their whole life.
Reconquista
Tamara Merino ging op bezoek bij verschillende gezinnen in Guadix – vlakbij Granada - en trachtte hen te begrijpen met behulp van haar camera. De grotwoningen dateren in die regio van de reconquista, toen de Moren uit de gemeenschap van de Christenen werden verbannen.
La decoración original es común en algunas de las cuevas de Andalucía. Aquí, un residente ha colgado cuatro pistolas alrededor de una imagen de su sobrina durante su primera comunión. Historia completa en National Geographic: Link en la bio. @natgeo · · En el sur de España, las cuevas ubicadas en las formaciones rocosas primero sirvieron como hogar, protegiendo a la gente de las tormentas salvajes y los animales depredadores. Más tarde, ofrecieron protección contra la persecución religiosa y racial. Ahora, las cuevas albergan comunidades únicas y orgullosas, que han elegido una vida pacífica en las montañas a la vida moderna. Serie "Underland". · · · Unique decor is common in some of the caves near Granada. Here, a resident has hung four pistols around an image of his niece at her first communion. Full story at National Geographic: Link in bio @natgeo · · · In south Spain, the rocky formations first served as a sanctuary from wild storms and predatory animals. Later, they offered protection from religious and racial persecution. Now, the structures are home to unique and quietly proud communities who have eschewed modern life for the peaceful solitude of the mountains. Series "Underland". · · Text @_alexandragenova_
Thuis voor immigranten
Behalve de authentieke gemeenschap zochten ook enkele immigranten hun toevlucht in de grotten. Merino nam bijvoorbeeld een foto van Mbacke, afkomstig van Senegal. Hij woont intussen al twee jaar met zijn familie in een van de oude grotten.
Mbacke, immigrante de Senegal, sentado en su cama dentro de su casa - cueva en Sacromonte, donde ha vivido durante unos dos años. Historia completa en National Geographic: Link en la bio. @natgeo · · En el sur de España, las cuevas ubicadas en las formaciones rocosas primero sirvieron como hogar, protegiendo a la gente de las tormentas salvajes y los animales depredadores. Más tarde, ofrecieron protección contra la persecución religiosa y racial. Ahora, las cuevas albergan comunidades únicas y orgullosas, que han elegido una vida pacífica en las montañas a la vida moderna. Serie "Underland". · · · Mbacke, an immigrant from Senegal, sits on his bed inside his cave - home in Sacromonte, where he has lived for around two years. Full story at National Geographic: Link in bio @natgeo · · · In south Spain, the rocky formations first served as a sanctuary from wild storms and predatory animals. Later, they offered protection from religious and racial persecution. Now, the structures are home to unique and quietly proud communities who have eschewed modern life for the peaceful solitude of the mountains. Series "Underland". · · Text @_alexandragenova_
Vele gezinnen leven helaas in armoede, vertelt de fotografe nog. Ze zijn geboren in de grotten en wandelden als kind kilometers om in het dichtstbijzijnde stadje te bedelen voor eten. Toch zeggen alle leden van de gemeenschap vastbesloten dat ze tot hun dood in de grotten blijven wonen. “Het is er koel in de zomer”, voegen ze er meestal nog aan toe.
