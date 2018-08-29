Eeuwenoude grotten zijn nog steeds thuis van duizenden Spanjaarden AW

29 augustus 2018

18u03

Bron: National Geographic 0 In Guadix, in het Zuiden van Spanje, zijn er enkele oeroude grotten die eeuwenlang hun nut bewezen voor verschillende doeleinden. Tegenwoordig verbergen enkele trotse gemeenschappen er zich voor de moderne maatschappij. Dat schrijft Tamara Merino, de fotografe die kennismaakte met de unieke gemeenschap en die ontmoeting vastlegde op de gevoelige plaat.

Terwijl de eerste mensen die de Spaanse grotten bevolkten, schuilden voor roofdieren, maakten anderen vele jaren later gebruik van de ruïnes om te ontsnappen aan een zogenaamde etnische zuivering. Meer dan vijfhonderd jaar later wonen er nog steeds Spanjaarden in de oude grotten.

Reconquista

Tamara Merino ging op bezoek bij verschillende gezinnen in Guadix – vlakbij Granada - en trachtte hen te begrijpen met behulp van haar camera. De grotwoningen dateren in die regio van de reconquista, toen de Moren uit de gemeenschap van de Christenen werden verbannen.

Thuis voor immigranten

Behalve de authentieke gemeenschap zochten ook enkele immigranten hun toevlucht in de grotten. Merino nam bijvoorbeeld een foto van Mbacke, afkomstig van Senegal. Hij woont intussen al twee jaar met zijn familie in een van de oude grotten.

Vele gezinnen leven helaas in armoede, vertelt de fotografe nog. Ze zijn geboren in de grotten en wandelden als kind kilometers om in het dichtstbijzijnde stadje te bedelen voor eten. Toch zeggen alle leden van de gemeenschap vastbesloten dat ze tot hun dood in de grotten blijven wonen. “Het is er koel in de zomer”, voegen ze er meestal nog aan toe.