Eerste vrouwelijke commandant van Amerikaans F-16-demoteam al na twee weken ontslagen

Breaking news!@ACC_Commander , commander of @Air Combat @USAF_ACC, has certified @usairforce Capt. Zoe "SiS" Kotnik as the new #ViperDemoTeam pilot.



She is also the Air Force's first female single-ship tactical demonstration pilot! pic.twitter.com/ol67541aRe

F-16 Viper Demo Team(@ ViperDemoTeam)