Eerste bewijs van bedreigde tijgersoort in Thailand in vier jaar tijd

🐯 #WorldTigerDay triumph 🐯 New tigers have been spotted in western Thailand for the first time in four years! 🎉 Learn more about the #conservation project, in partnership with @officialZSL, @PantheraCats and Thailand's DNP: https://t.co/BVJIiKi3mC #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/3ftztStlsE

ZSL London Zoo(@ zsllondonzoo)