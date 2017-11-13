Een penisballon om #MeToo te illustreren: Newsweek zwaar onder vuur voor 'rommelcover'
De cover werd getweet door het magazine zelf en door zijn Global Executive Producer Alfred Joyner. 'Pop go the weasels', staat er op de voorpagina te lezen, naar analogie met het Engelse kinderliedje Pop goes the weasel. En verder: '#MeToo haalt machtige mannen op alle terreinen neer. Is Donald Trump de volgende?'
New cover story: How Donald Trump rules America's Garden of Dicks and sparked the #MeToo movement https://t.co/yOwHK8O4Aq pic.twitter.com/cR9V6mAKJj link
Er kwam al snel reactie, en de keuze voor de coverfoto leek daarbij veel meer aandacht te krijgen dan het verhaal zelf.
Terrible cover in so many ways. link
The painted nails, the popping of the inflated penis and the comic book styling.
Bravo. You just turned exposure of sexual assault into satire.
Recall this cover.
If @Newsweek was trying to pay homage to the hundreds of women who have bravely come forward about sexual assault, a balloon penis was NOT how to do it. https://t.co/tIZ26eIE0w #MeToo @Slate link
Thank you. This is a MAJOR ugh. Why does every attempt at female empowerment and safety-seeking get equated with castrating or otherwise "harming" men? Enough. link
I assumed (and was hoping) this was a @Newsweek parody account. This cover is garbage and a disgrace to the brave women who are standing up to the men who violated them. link
Andere media publiceerden bovendien opinieartikels waarin de cover van Newsweek "verkeerd" en "verschrikkelijk" genoemd wordt.
"Ik herinner me een tijd toen Newsweek een bekroond medium was voor krachtige nieuwsfotografie", schrijft gewezen fotoredacteur bij SF Chronicle Judy Walgren op de website van Reading the Pictures. "De voorbije tien jaar waren we allen getuige van de trage en pijnlijke achteruitgang van de printpublicaties in de VS."
