Een penisballon om #MeToo te illustreren: Newsweek zwaar onder vuur voor 'rommelcover'

    • Redactie
  • Bron: Newsweek, PetaPixel
De cover van Newsweek.
Het Amerikaanse tijdschrift Newsweek krijgt wereldwijd kritiek nadat het via Twitter een voorproefje deelde van de cover van vrijdag. Om het hoofdartikel over de #MeToo-beweging te illustreren, koos het magazine voor een foto van een vrouwenhand die een naald prikt in een ballon in de vorm van een penis.

De cover werd getweet door het magazine zelf en door zijn Global Executive Producer Alfred Joyner. 'Pop go the weasels', staat er op de voorpagina te lezen, naar analogie met het Engelse kinderliedje Pop goes the weasel. En verder: '#MeToo haalt machtige mannen op alle terreinen neer. Is Donald Trump de volgende?'

Er kwam al snel reactie, en de keuze voor de coverfoto leek daarbij veel meer aandacht te krijgen dan het verhaal zelf. 

Andere media publiceerden bovendien opinieartikels waarin de cover van Newsweek "verkeerd" en "verschrikkelijk" genoemd wordt. 

"Ik herinner me een tijd toen Newsweek een bekroond medium was voor krachtige nieuwsfotografie", schrijft gewezen fotoredacteur bij SF Chronicle Judy Walgren op de website van Reading the Pictures. "De voorbije tien jaar waren we allen getuige van de trage en pijnlijke achteruitgang van de printpublicaties in de VS."

  • Jens van den Broeck

    Zeveren om te zeveren, saai

