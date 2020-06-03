Een kind in de vuurlinie: zo intens gaat het eraan toe tijdens rellen in VS Sven Van Malderen

03 juni 2020

12u42

Bron: New York Post 0 “De meest krachtige foto die ik ooit genomen heb.” Zo noemt fotograaf Richard Grant het moment waarop een vader met zijn dochter in de vuurlinie komt te staan van de politie.

Eerst en vooral: natuurlijk richt de agent in kwestie zijn geweer met rubberen kogels hier niet rechtstreeks op de kerel die voor hem staat. Vanuit het oogpunt van het meisje, dat in zijn nek zit, moet het tafereel echter wel behoorlijk intimiderend overkomen.

Het incident vond vorige zondag plaats in Long Beach (Californië). Duizenden manifestanten waren toen samengekomen om de onzinnige dood van George Floyd aan te klagen.

Maar waarom brengt iemand zijn kind mee naar een plek waar rellen kunnen ontstaan? De minste oprisping kan het vuur aan de lont steken, toch? Grant wijst er op dat de insteek van het protest vreedzaam was. “De situatie is pas uit de hand beginnen lopen toen er plunderaars opdoken die niét uit Long Beach afkomstig zijn.”

“Ik heb zelf ook even kunnen bellen met de man op de foto. Hij weet zelf niet of hij echt geviseerd werd, maar er waren momenten waarop hij de loop op zich gericht kreeg. Waarschijnlijk was de politie dan op mensen aan het mikken die achter hem stonden.” De foto hieronder geeft op dat vlak meer perspectief.

