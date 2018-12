Drie gewonden bij mesaanval in station van Manchester

Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up. pic.twitter.com/CnUw7j2TOT

ᔕᗩᗰ ᑕᒪᗩᑕK(@ Clack_Sam)