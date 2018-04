Dodenlijst moordende Canadese tuinman groeit nog steeds: achtste slachtoffer geïdentificeerd

@TheTorontoSun

BREAKING: Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with 8th murder. Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam is believed to have been slain between Sept 3, 2015 and Dec. 14, 2015. https://t.co/vOssEWYZOm pic.twitter.com/FEp0osT9Lr

