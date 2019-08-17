Dodelijke selfie: vrouw (27) valt van dertig meter hoge klif tijdens maken van foto ttr

17 augustus 2019

08u53

Bron: The Guardian, The Sydney Morning Herald 4 Buitenland Een 27-jarige vrouw is overleden nadat ze van een klif viel in het oostelijke deel van Sydney. De hulpdiensten probeerden de vrouw nog te redden, maar dat was tevergeefs. Volgens ooggetuigen was het slachtoffer een selfie aan het maken toen ze naar beneden viel.

De hulpdiensten van Sydney kregen om 11.20 uur lokale tijd de melding dat een vrouw dertig meter naar beneden was gevallen. Het dodelijke incident gebeurde in Diamond Bay, volgens de Britse krant The Guardian een populaire plek om een selfie te nemen. Het reddingsteam poogde het slachtoffer te reanimeren, maar zonder resultaat. De vrouw stierf ter plekke.

Verschillende mensen die het ongeluk zagen gebeuren, vertelden aan de politie dat de vrouw foto’s aan het maken was toen ze naar beneden stortte. Meer details over de precieze omstandigheden waarin de twintiger stierf zijn niet bekend. De politie heeft de identiteit van het slachtoffer niet vrijgegeven.



Toeristen wagen regelmatig hun leven om een foto te maken op de populaire klif in het Diamond Bay Reserve, zo meldden de Australische autoriteiten eerder. Op sociale media circuleren diverse foto’s waarop te zien is hoe waaghalzen op de rand van de klif balanceren voor het perfecte plaatje.

Uit een onderzoek dat vorig jaar werd gepubliceerd in ‘Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care’ blijkt dat de lijst van dodelijke slachtoffers door selfies elk jaar groter en groter wordt. De onderzoekers noteerden voor de periode 2011-2017 in totaal 259 selfiedoden. Waren er dat in 2014 nog maar 13, dan steeg dat aantal in 2016 al tot 98. “Ons leven op het spel zetten voor een straffe foto: het zit in ons DNA”, zo stelden onderzoekers vast.

LEES OOK. Sterven door straffe selfie: het is niet onze schuld, maar zit in ons DNA

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@amoy_panda2018) op 11 aug. 2019 om 13:27 CEST