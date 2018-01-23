Ga naar de mobiele website
Dode en gewonden bij schietpartij in school in Kentucky

In de Amerikaanse staat Kentucky zijn een dode en "verscheidene" gewonden gevallen bij een schietpartij in een middelbare school. Dat bevestigt gouverneur Matt Bevin, die benadrukt dat er nog veel onduidelijkheid is omtrent het incident.

De schutter is volgens een tweet van de gouverneur aangehouden. De politie van Benton onderzoekt de schietpartij in de Marshall County High School. 

Zeven slachtoffers werden naar het ziekenhuis overgebracht, enkele per helikopter, zo verklaren de hulpdiensten. Zij bevestigt dat de schutter is aangehouden. De hele politiemacht van de stad is ter plekke. Over het motief van de schietpartij, die vroeg in de ochtend plaatsvond, is nog onbekend.

