Dode en gewonden bij schietpartij in school in Kentucky
De schutter is volgens een tweet van de gouverneur aangehouden. De politie van Benton onderzoekt de schietpartij in de Marshall County High School.
Zeven slachtoffers werden naar het ziekenhuis overgebracht, enkele per helikopter, zo verklaren de hulpdiensten. Zij bevestigt dat de schutter is aangehouden. De hele politiemacht van de stad is ter plekke. Over het motief van de schietpartij, die vroeg in de ochtend plaatsvond, is nog onbekend.
