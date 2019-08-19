Demonstranten Hongkong vereeuwigen symbolen van protest op hun lichaam HL

19 augustus 2019

12u50

Bron: New York Post, South China Morning Post 0 Afgelopen weekend kwam in Hongkong alweer een massa volk op straat om te protesteren tegen de Chinese regering. Sommige demonstranten gooien intussen ook hun lichaam in de strijd en kiezen voor een blijvende vorm van protest. Op Instagram verschijnen meer en meer foto’s van ‘protesttatoeages’, sommige artiesten zetten de tatoeages zelfs gratis.

De demonstranten voeren al ruim twee maanden actie tegen de regering in Peking en de bestuurder van Hongkong, Carrie Lam. Hun betogingen begonnen als protest tegen het plan om uitlevering naar het vasteland van China mogelijk te maken, maar vormen inmiddels een bredere roep om meer democratie.

Chinees teken ‘Hongkong’

Eén van de populairste symbolen is een variant van het Chinese teken dat verticaal gelezen ‘Hong Kong’ betekent. Wie horizontaal leest, ziet ‘ga yau’, wat zoveel wil zeggen als ‘gas geven!’ en een bekende Chinese aanmoedigingskreet is. Het is een van dé strijdkreten geworden van het protest en siert intussen de lichamen van verschillende demonstranten.

Paraplu en het stadssymbool

Ook paraplu’s en het stadssymbool keren vaak terug als lichaamsversiering. Tijdens de betogingen gebruiken veel mensen een paraplu als bescherming tegen traangasaanvallen van de politie. Een 36-jarige vrouw die een paraplu liet tatoeëren op haar bovenarm vertelt tegen The South China Morning Post dat ze een tatoeage nam als hommage aan haar stad, en als herinnering aan de twee maanden dat ze door de stad marcheerde. “Als ik naar mijn tatoeage kijk, voel ik trots en solidariteit. Het is de plaats die ik aanraak met mijn linkerhand wanneer ik schrik of ontroerd raak door iets.”