Dader koffermoord Russische Instragam-influencer (24) moet 9 jaar cel in

03 maart 2020

14u23

Bron: ANP - AFP 0 Een 33-jarige Rus moet negen jaar de cel in voor de moord op influencer en model Ekaterina Karaglanova. Maksim Garejev stak de 24-jarige vrouw vorig jaar juli dood en stopte haar lichaam in een koffer, die later werd gevonden in een appartement.

Van de rechter moet Garejev zijn straf uitzitten in een strafkolonie, waar strenge regels gelden. Ook moet hij omgerekend 34.000 euro aan de nabestaanden van zijn slachtoffer betalen.

Garejev en Karaglanova kenden elkaar en zouden ooit een koppel zijn geweest. De man bekende de moord op het model in een video. Hij stak haar naar eigen zeggen dood omdat zij hem belachelijk maakte om zijn homoseksuele geaardheid en financiële situatie. De vrouw had negentien steekwonden.

Karaglanova, die zichzelf identificeerde met de inmiddels overleden actrice Audrey Hepburn, was influencer en had meer dan 100.000 volgers op Instagram. Ook studeerde ze geneeskunde in Moskou.

