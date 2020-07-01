CNN-correspondente overvallen met mes terwijl ze live verslag uitbrengt SVM

01 juli 2020

17u03

Bron: Daily Mail 3 Akelig moment voor een CNN-correspondente: terwijl Bruna Macedo live verslag aan het uitbrengen was over de zware regenval in Sao Paulo werd ze overvallen door een dakloze. Onder bedreiging van een mes moest de vrouw uiteindelijk haar twee gsm’s afgeven.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

De opmerkelijke feiten speelden zich vorige zaterdag af in de grootste stad van Brazilië. Macedo gaf uitleg bij het stijgende waterpeil van de Tietê toen achter haar op de brug een man te zien was. Wat later stond de zonderling plots naast haar.

Macedo begroette hem eerst, maar kreeg dan plots een mes onder de neus geschoven. Op beeld is nog net te zien dat hij het op haar gsm gemunt had. Als de camera wegdraait, geeft ze in doodsangst haar twee telefoons af.

Macedo stond tijdens de diefstal in contact met nieuwsanker Rafael Colombo. “Op het moment zelf wisten we niet goed wat er aan de hand was”, vertelt hij. “Voor de zekerheid schakelden we over op een ander beeld. De dader bleek achteraf een dakloze te zijn. Hij wist maar al te goed dat ze twee gsm’s had, een voor haar werk en een voor privédoeleinden. Mijn collega is natuurlijk enorm geschrokken, maar gelukkig kwam ze er zonder kleerscheuren vanaf.” Macedo zal nu klacht indienen tegen de vooralsnog spoorloze dief.