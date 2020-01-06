Canadees gezin moet 6 dagen in kleine cinemazaal in Mallacoota schuilen voor bosbranden: “Het voelde als een valkuil”
De vakantie van de familie Wegg pakte helemaal anders uit dan ze gehoopt hadden. Een paar dagen nadat zijzelf, haar man en hun twee kinderen van 3 en 5 jaar oud, in Australië arriveerden, werden ze geconfronteerd met de naderende bosbranden. “Op 31 december werden we ’s morgens vroeg wakker en was het al 40 graden buiten”, vertelt Wegg aan CNN. “We besloten naar het strand te gaan zodat we konden afkoelen in het water.”
Zodra het gezin op het strand van Mallacoota arriveerde, luidde een onheilspellend alarm. Iedereen moest zich zo snel mogelijk uit de voeten maken want de bosbranden waren in aantocht. “We pakten onze spullen en reden naar een ander strand.” Eenmaal daar leek er geen ontkomen meer aan de vlammenzee: de wind was gedraaid en wakkerde het vuur aan. En veel tijd om hun spullen opnieuw te pakken, was er niet.
Ze volgden de massa en kwamen aan in een cinemazaal die omgetoverd werd tot een tijdelijke opvangplaats. “We kwamen er aan en het voelde als een valkuil”, geeft de 34-jarige Wegg toe.
Het gezin verschool zich zes dagen lang in een kleine cinemazaal. Dat deden ze trouwens met 500 andere personen, zowel toeristen als inwoners van Mallacoota. “Om de kinderen te kalmeren, werden de films ‘Frozen’ en ‘Happy Feet’ afgespeeld”, aldus Wegg. ’s Nachts sliepen ze er op een dun matje en overdag probeerden ze hun kinderen bezig te houden met een iPad.
Evacuatie per helikopter
“We missen Canada zo hard momenteel”, schreef ze twee dagen geleden nog op haar Instagrampagina. “We hopen snel terug thuis te zijn.” Maeghan, haar man en hun twee kinderen hadden hun naam op een (lange) lijst geschreven en moesten wachten totdat ze aan de beurt waren om geëvacueerd te worden. Omdat haar kinderen jonger dan 5 jaar waren, diende dat per helikopter te gebeuren. “Die probeerden te landen, maar dat ging moeilijk door de rook.”
Het kostte de reddingshelikopter drie pogingen om veilig te landen. Maar gisteren, na zes lange dagen wachten, werd het gezin eindelijk opgehaald door de ‘Chinook’ helikopter. “We zijn veilig. Een beetje in shock, maar het is goed”, aldus een opgeluchte Wegg.
