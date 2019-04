Britse supermarkt haalt “racistisch, lelijk eendje” van de markt en biedt excuses aan

Really? People really getting upset about 3 chocolate ducks? God this country is getting crazy. If this is true @waitrose get these back on the shelf and don't wimper to these whining babies. Racist my ass 😂 what a joke #Waitrose #chocolate #Duck @MetroUKhttps://t.co/EHAda6Ior3

NathanGeorge🎧(@ NathanGeorgedj)