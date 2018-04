Britse politie vat inbreker die bad nam met drankje erbij

A man has landed himself in hot water after we were called by a Longton resident to report that he had returned home to find a man taking a bath in his house. A naked man tried to make a clean getaway but was arrested on suspicion of burglaryhttps://t.co/rs1iiZ0tH9 pic.twitter.com/SHiylporGH

Staffordshire Police(@ StaffsPolice)