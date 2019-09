Britse ex-soldaat beklimt nummer 13 van 14 hoogste bergtoppen ter wereld, in amper zes maanden tijd

This morning, Bremont ambassador @NimsDai successfully summited Manaslu along with his team. ⁠

⁠In just 157 days, Nims has summited 13 x 8000m mountains and conducted 4 extremely dangerous rescues.⁠ He now has just one final ascent in the form of Shishapangma. pic.twitter.com/8t3p56Gj0H

Bremont(@ Bremont)