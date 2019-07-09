Britse buitenlandminister scherp voor Trump: “Tweets zijn oneerbiedig en verkeerd”

    • kv
  • Bron: Belga
REUTERS
De tweets van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump met kritiek op de Britse premier Theresa May en de Britse regering zijn "oneerbiedig en verkeerd", dat zei de Britse minister van Buitenlandse Zaken, Jeremy Hunt, vandaag op Twitter.

"Vrienden zijn rechtuit, dus zeg ik rechtuit: deze opmerkingen zijn oneerbiedig en verkeerd voor onze eerste minister en ons land", twitterde de Britse minister. "Uw diplomaten geven hun privéopinie (...) en dat doen de onze ook!", voegde hij eraan toe.

Hunt, die met Boris Johnson in de running is voor de opvolging van May, zegt dat als hij Johnson zou verslaan, ambassadeur Kim Darroch op post blijft in Washington.

