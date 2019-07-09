Britse buitenlandminister scherp voor Trump: “Tweets zijn oneerbiedig en verkeerd”
"Vrienden zijn rechtuit, dus zeg ik rechtuit: deze opmerkingen zijn oneerbiedig en verkeerd voor onze eerste minister en ons land", twitterde de Britse minister. "Uw diplomaten geven hun privéopinie (...) en dat doen de onze ook!", voegde hij eraan toe.
Hunt, die met Boris Johnson in de running is voor de opvolging van May, zegt dat als hij Johnson zou verslaan, ambassadeur Kim Darroch op post blijft in Washington.
1/2 @realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours! You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree... https://t.co/hNeBWmyyVN link
2/2...but allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays. link
