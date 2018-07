Britse 100-jarige dankt lange leven aan dit Belgisch product

Proving you're never too old to pout - & pose for your very first 'selfie' at 100 - is @N_Vision_NW's brand new centenarian Mrs Eileen Maher who celebrated in style (complete with a glass of her favourite tipple, @StellaArtoisUK!) at our Princess Alexandra Home, Blackpool. Joyous pic.twitter.com/bCMr87JJVu

N-Vision(@ N_Vision_NW)