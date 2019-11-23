Braziliaan (25) bezoekt alle landen ter wereld in recordtijd PVZ

Bron: Pleno 0 Anderson Dias, een jonge Braziliaan, landde gisteren in Kaapverdië en vervulde daarmee zijn grootste droom: alle landen ter wereld bezoeken. Hij slaagde erin de 196 landen te bezoeken in 543 dagen en verbrak zo het wereldrecord met elf dagen.

Voor hij aan zijn avontuur begon, leefde Anderson Dias in een arme wijk in Brazilië en verdiende hij zijn brood als verkoper. Hij trok door de verschillende wijken om zijn producten kwijt te raken en geld te verdienen. Al die tijd had hij één doel voor ogen: de hele wereld zien. Na een mooie reis naar Ierland besloot hij die droom waar te maken en begon hij aan zijn reis naar alle uithoeken van de wereld.

Hij legde die wereldreis vast via zijn iPhone en deelde de prachtige plaatjes met zijn volgers op Instagram. Via die sociale media kon de jonge influencer zo voldoende geld binnenhalen om zijn reizen te betalen. Hij plaatst er dagelijks foto’s van de plaatsen die hij bezocht en hij probeert er zo goed mogelijk zijn ontmoetingen met de verschillende culturen te beschrijven op een spontane manier.

Wat hij zal doen nu zijn doel is behaald, weet de wereldreiziger nog niet.