Brandstoftruck ontploft in China: doden en veel gewonden na enorme vuurbal

According to the official media Wenling, at around 16:40 today, a tanker truck on the highway near Liangshan Village, Daxi Town, Wenling City, G15 Shenhai Expressway exploded out of the highway, causing some of the surrounding houses & factories to collapse. pic.twitter.com/4oFxZoGJXY

Bhushan Lal Koul(@ BhushanLalKoul2)