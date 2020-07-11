Blootsvoets en in de regen danst jongen van 11 stereotypes weg: “Ballet is niet alleen voor meisjes” Jedidja Tack

Bron: BBC News 2 Een video waarop een elfjarig Nigeriaans jongetje te zien is terwijl hij blootsvoets danst in de regen en op een slibberige bodem, gaat de wereld rond. Onder meer de Amerikaanse actrice en regisseur Viola Davis heeft de bewuste video gedeeld op Twitter. “Mensen associëren het woord ‘ballet’ onmiddellijk met meisjes. Ik wil worden beschouwd als een dansende jongen”, zegt de dappere danser.

Nog maar elf jaar is Anthony Mmesoma Madu wanneer hij het internet verovert met zijn sierlijke bewegingen. Anthony is een van de twaalf studenten aan de Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos, opgericht in september 2017 door autodidact Daniel Ajala.

Hij vertelt aan BBC News dat er in zijn streek geen mannelijke balletdansers zijn zoals hij. “Mensen associëren het woord ‘ballet’ onmiddellijk met meisjes en denken dat deze sport niet toegankelijk is voor mannen. Ik wil dat mensen die mij zien dansen, een jongen zien. Ik dans, omdat ik verzot ben op dansen. De emotie die ik ervaar, voelt aan alsof ik droom. Mijn ultieme doel is om een professionele balletdanser te worden”, aldus Anthony.

En die droom zou wel eens sneller dan verwacht werkelijkheid kunnen worden want Anthony zijn knappe prestatie is niet onopgemerkt gebleven. Zo heeft onder andere de zwarte Amerikaanse actrice en regisseur Viola Davis, bekend van onder meer de films “The Help” en “Doubt” en de serie “How to get away with murder”, het filmpje gedeeld via Twitter.

Ik raad alle ouders aan om het talent van hun kinderen te omarmen en 100 procent te stimuleren

Anthony’s mama Ifeoma Madu besefte vooraf niet dat haar zoon er zo vurig naar verlangde om balletdanser te worden, maar ze merkte wel al aan de manier waarop hij zijn benen en zijn handen stretchte dat hij bijzonder lenig is. “Ik raad alle ouders aan om het talent van hun kinderen te omarmen en 100 procent te stimuleren. Elk kind is getalenteerd, maar ons probleem is dat we niet goed weten hoe we dit talent kunnen ontdekken. Als ik mijn zoon zie dansen, dan ondervind ik een gelukzalig gevoel”, getuigt de fiere moeder.

Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love....despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/LNyWD2ZoU0 Viola Davis(@ violadavis) link