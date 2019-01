Bekende Franse auteur (50) zegt dat hij onmogelijk op oudere vrouwen kan vallen: “Vrouwen boven 50 zijn onzichtbaar voor mij”

French author, 50, says women over 50 are too old to love

Yann Moix, a prize-winning novelist, says women of same age are ‘invisible’ to him



50+ Women ALL OVER THE GLOBE are devastated that this rather exhausted looking 50 yr old tiny man has written us all off. Jasus 😂 pic.twitter.com/LOGxD4CwSq

Emer (Ward) Powell(@ ep_designs3)