Beelden tonen hoe Amerikaanse man rustig naar ambulance stapt met keukenmes in zijn hoofd na ruzie KVDS

24 juni 2020

08u07 14 Een 36-jarige man uit Harlem in New York is aan de dood ontsnapt nadat iemand een mes in zijn hoofd plantte tijdens een uit de hand gelopen ruzie. Een video van hoe hij rustig naar een toegesnelde ambulance stapt met het mes nog in zijn schedel, gaat viraal op sociale media. Opgelet: het zijn schokkende beelden.

Verscheidene Amerikaanse media hebben de beelden - die recht uit een horrorfilm lijken te komen - intussen gedeeld. De onbekende man staat eerst met enkele omstaanders te praten en wandelt daarna heel kalm op de hulpdiensten toe. “Hij leek het niet te voelen”, aldus een getuige in de Amerikaanse krant New York Post.

Lemmet

Volgens de autoriteiten gebeurde het incident dinsdag op de hoek van East 125the Street en Lexington Avenue in het oosten van Harlem. De man zou geen zware verwondingen opgelopen hebben, omdat het lemmet van het mes niet helemaal door zijn schedel raakte, zo klinkt het. Hij werd in stabiele toestand opgenomen in het Harlem Hospital.





Verscheidene getuigen vertelden dat het incident vooraf werd gegaan door een relationele ruzie tussen de man en een vrouw. De man zou de vrouw stevig aangepakt hebben, waarop zij het mes in zijn hoofd zou hebben geplant. De politie van New York verklaarde echter dat het koppel samen een discussie had met een andere man. Die laatste zou eerst uitgehaald hebben naar de vrouw en daarna het mes in het hoofd van de man geslagen hebben, waarop hij ervandoor ging.

Er zouden nog geen arrestaties verricht zijn.