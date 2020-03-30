Beeld van zorgverleners op weg naar New York gaat viraal Michelle Desmet

30 maart 2020

11u11

Bron: AP 0 Een foto met hulpverleners die vanuit Georgia onderweg waren naar New York, kon op bakken virtuele liefde rekenen. Tientallen zorgverleners, sommige met handschoenen en mondmasker, maakten hartjesvormen met hun handen. Op sociale media ging de foto in een mum van tijd viraal en betuigden honderden mensen hun steun en respect.

De Instagrampost werd aangekondigd met een warme boodschap: “Terwijl velen van ons symptomen krijgen van COVID-19, weet niemand zo goed als onze zorgverleners wat er echt aan het gebeuren is. Deze dappere soldaten worden constant blootgesteld aan de gevaren van het virus en plaatsen de noden van anderen boven die van zichzelf. De opoffering die ze maken is een lichtpuntje in deze donkere tijden en de hoeveelheid respect die we hebben voor hen is onmeetbaar”.

Moed

“Dankzij de bijzondere moed van deze mensen, krijgen onze familie, vrienden, collega’s en buren de kans om tegen het virus te vechten. Deze foto toont het allemaal: moed, dapperheid en opoffering, dus voor alle zorgverleners en iedereen die in de frontlinie staat om ons allemaal veilig te houden, dankjewel!”

Volgens de Johns Hopkins-universiteit zijn er in de VS tot nu toe meer dan 124.000 bevestigde corona-besmettingen en overleden 2.190 mensen aan de gevolgen van het virus. New York is hard getroffen door de virusuitbraak.