Bedenker van iconische gele Lego-mannetjes is overleden: “Hij laat meer dan 8 miljard kleine plastic mensjes na”

Extremely sad news : Jens Nygaard Knudsen (the orginal creator of the #LEGO Minifigure) passed away this week! While I never met Jens, what he created played such a huge part of my childhood as well as for many other millions of kids around the world. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xAUJUUpBg3

Matthew Ashton(@ matthew__ashton)