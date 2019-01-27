Bazin die personeel betaalde met eigen spaarcenten na Fyre Festival-fiasco, krijgt geld driedubbel terug: al 175.000 euro ingezameld kg

27 januari 2019

09u39

Bron: Daily Mail, GoFundMe 0 Twee weken na de lancering van de Netflix-documentaire over het geflopte Fyre Festival is maar liefst 175.000 euro ingezameld voor Maryann Rolle, de eigenaar van eethuisje ‘Exuma Point Bar and Grille’. Rolle werd niet vergoed voor de catering voor de organisatie en gaf haar eigen spaargeld op om haar personeel te betalen. Dat geld krijgt ze nu driedubbel terug dankzij een crowdfunding-campagne.

Maryann Rolle deed haar verhaal in ‘Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’, een documentaire op Netflix over het grandioze, maar hopeloos gefaalde Fyre Festival in 2017. Rolle legt uit dat ze aangeworven werd door de organisators van het festival om de catering te verzorgen. Haar eethuis bood maar liefst duizend maaltijden per dag aan. Op de eerste (en laatste) dag van het festival werden de festivalgangers bovendien massaal naar de bar geloodst, die al snel op haar limieten stuitte.



“Ik had tien mensen die rechtstreeks bij mij werkten. Ze waren gewoon heel de dag en nacht lang eten aan het maken, 24 uur”, vertelt ze in de documentaire.

Spaarcenten

Nadat bleek dat het festival op een gigantische ramp uitdraaide, werden de festivalgangers naar huis gestuurd. Rolle bleef met de rekening achter. De organisatoren hebben haar nooit betaald voor haar bewezen diensten, waardoor ze zich genoodzaakt zag om haar eigen spaargeld aan te spreken.



“Ik moest al die mensen betalen. Ik ging door ongeveer 50.000 dollar van mijn eigen spaarcenten die ik kon gebruiken. Ze hebben het gewoon uitgewist en hebben nooit teruggekeken”, aldus Rolle.



Nadat de documentaire op Netflix werd uitgebracht, zette ze daarom zelf een GoFundMe-campagne op om geld in te zamelen. Dat deed ze zowel om haar spaarrekening opnieuw aan te dikken, als haar score bij de bank weer op te krikken. De campagne nam een vliegende start dankzij de duizenden Netflix-kijkers die Rolle een handje wilde helpen.



In twee weken werd bijna 200.000 dollar (zo’n 175.000 euro) ingezameld, wat het aanvankelijke doel van 123.000 dollar ruimschoots overtreft. Zo’n 7.500 mensen deden een donatie. Rolle bedankte haar volgers al op het platform en ook Netflix liet van zich horen:

Excuses en celstraf

Artiest Ja Rule, die Fyre Festival mee organiseerde, verontschuldigde zich enkele dagen geleden nog tegenover Rolle. “Mijn hart gaat uit naar deze lieflijke dame... MaryAnne Rolle (sic), we hebben elkaar nooit ontmoet, maar ik ben er kapot van dat iets dat zo geweldig moest zijn, uitdraaide op zo’n ramp en zoveel mensen heeft gekwetst... SORRY aan iedereen die negatief werd beïnvloed door het festival.”



Organisator Billy McFarland werd in oktober 2018 veroordeeld tot een celstraf van zes jaar voor verschillende klachten rond fraude en oplichting.