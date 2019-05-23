Banksy duikt op in Venetië als straatverkoper BW

09u17 3 De mysterieuze straatartiest Banksy duikt op in Venetië. Het werk ‘Venice in oil’ is volgens een video even verschenen tussen marktkramers in de straten van de Italiaanse stad.

De kunstenaar heeft deze keer een installatie van negen schilderijen gemaakt die samen een reusachtig cruiseschip vormen dat vaart door de Venetiaanse kanalen.

In een video op het officiële Instagramaccount van Banksy is te zien hoe een anonieme straatverkoper het werk opstelt in de straten van de stad, en daarna wordt weggestuurd door de politie. “Ik ben nooit uitgenodigd op de Venetiaanse Biënnale”, klinkt het in de beschrijving. Het is onduidelijk of Banksy zelf figureerde in de video.



Banksy is een wereldberoemde artiest die vooral maatschappelijk confronterende straatschilderingen en -installaties maakt. De identiteit van de kunstenaar is tot op vandaag onbekend, ook is het mogelijk dat het om meerdere personen gaat.

Entreegeld

De jongste jaren kreunt Venetië onder het alsmaar toenemend aantal toeristen. De Dogenstad heeft amper 55.000 inwoners, maar telde in 2017 zo’n 10 miljoen overnachtingen. Het aantal eendagstoeristen ligt zelfs dubbel zo hoog.

De autoriteiten hebben daarom eind vorig jaar beslist dat dagjesmensen entreegeld moeten betalen. Tot voor kort moesten enkel bezoekers die in Venetië overnachten een taks betalen, maar tegenwoordig geldt die ook voor dagjesmensen. De taks bedraagt tussen de 2,50 en 10 euro. Jaarlijks rekent men op 50 miljoen euro aan inkomsten.