Australische reisbloggers vrijgelaten uit beruchte gevangenis in Iran ttr

05 oktober 2019

06u22

Bron: anp 0 Twee Australische reisbloggers die sinds juli vastzaten in Iran zijn vrijgelaten. Dat heeft de Australische regering bevestigd. Mark Firkin en Jolie King werden opgepakt omdat ze foto's zouden hebben gemaakt in een militair gebied.

De Australische minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Marise Payne zegt dat het goed gaat met de twee. Ze worden volgens Payne direct teruggehaald naar Australië. Daar worden ze herenigd met hun familie. De bloggers waren sinds 2017 bezig met een wereldreis. De twee willen vooral het stigma doorbreken dat sommige landen als reisbestemming hebben.

Wetenschapper Kylie Moore-Gilbert zit nog steeds vast in Iran. "Zij is veroordeeld en zit nu al lang in de gevangenis", aldus Payne. "We accepteren de situatie niet en doen er alles aan haar terug te halen naar Australië."