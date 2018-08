Australië geteisterd door bijna tachtig hevige struikbranden

Just after 6:30am today (Thursday), there's 79 bush and grass fires across NSW, with 32 uncontained. Two fires are at Watch And Act - the Mount Kingiman fire near Ulladulla, and the fire at North Nowra. And we've just checked. Yes, it's still winter. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/uZWTBcoZAB

NSW RFS(@ NSWRFS)