Anti-brexit postercampagne in Dover brengt Britse politici in verlegenheid: “VK wordt geleid door apen”

Day two of a project to turn the predictions of our Brexit overlords into #TweetsYouCantDelete. You asked for @DavidDavisMP, we give you @DavidDavisMP. Vote in thread below for next poster - location will be a leave-voting town. (Source for DD quote: Hansard) #LedByDonkeys pic.twitter.com/5dVYMy5EKS

Led By Donkeys(@ ByDonkeys)