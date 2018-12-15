Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken stapt op

    • bvb
  • Bron: Belga
De Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Ryan Zinke.
AP De Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Ryan Zinke.
De Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Ryan Zinke stapt eind dit jaar op uit de regering. Dat heeft president Donald Trump aangekondigd via de microblogsite Twitter. 

De opvolger van Zinke zal volgende week worden bekendgemaakt.
Zinke was twee jaar lang minister.

