Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken stapt op
De Amerikaanse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Ryan Zinke stapt eind dit jaar op uit de regering. Dat heeft president Donald Trump aangekondigd via de microblogsite Twitter.
De opvolger van Zinke zal volgende week worden bekendgemaakt.
Zinke was twee jaar lang minister.
Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation....... link
.......The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week. link
Reacties