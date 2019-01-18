Amerikaan (27) springt voor de lol van elfde verdieping van een cruiseschip

18 januari 2019

Bron: The Mirror

De 27-jarige Nick Naydev uit de Amerikaanse staat Washington is vanop de elfde verdieping van het reusachtige cruiseschip ‘Symphony of the Seas’ in het water gesprongen. Vrienden van hem filmden de sprong van ongeveer dertig meter vanop het schip dat aangemeerd was in de Bahamas.