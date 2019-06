Activisten van Greenpeace bezetten olieplatform voor Schotse kust

I'm occupying a @BP_plc oil rig that intends to drill up 30 million barrels of climate wrecking oil in the North Sea. As long as I'm here, the rig isn't going anywhere. Follow #ClimateEmergency #NoMoreOil & #BPShutDown to keep up to date on this



(I'm Jo btw. On the left) 1/ pic.twitter.com/RI60T9NFxu

Greenpeace UK(@ GreenpeaceUK)