Activisten Hongkong vervolgd om illegale herdenking bloedbad

[I was prosecuted by the Government again just because of commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre]



1/ Months after the Tiananmen Square vigil this year, I was just informed by Hong Kong Police that they will charge me with "knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly". pic.twitter.com/jBQiwXjLtc

Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷(@ joshuawongcf)