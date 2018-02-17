Aardbeving treft Engeland en Wales
Een aardbeving van "aanzienlijke" omvang heeft delen van Engeland en Wales getroffen. Dat melden diverse Britse media. De aardschok zou een magnitude van 4.2 hebben gehad. Andere bronnen hebben het over 4.9. Het epicentrum lag in het zuiden van Wales. Er is nog geen melding van eventuele slachtoffers. Volgens de eerste berichten is er weinig tot geen schade. (later meer)
strong #earthquake shakes Wales-England Region, #U.k. 6 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/a9JSWufanO pic.twitter.com/oLjjsUVEaj link
Minor #earthquake felt in parts of England and Wales https://t.co/91qVg8hMgt link
British Geological Society says an earthquake of a "reasonable size" for the UK has struck near Swansea in south west Wales link
This British Geological Survey real-time seismogram monitoring station at Monmouth recorded an earthquake that's widely being reported on Twitter across Wales, SW & NW England, parts of the Midlands.@BritGeoSurvey are currently analysing the data, with more info to follow soon. pic.twitter.com/2iEu0k1KUJ link
Reacties