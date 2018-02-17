Aardbeving treft Engeland en Wales

Het epicentrum van de aardbeving situeerde zich in het zuiden van Wales.
Een aardbeving van "aanzienlijke" omvang heeft delen van Engeland en Wales getroffen. Dat melden diverse Britse media. De aardschok zou een magnitude van 4.2 hebben gehad. Andere bronnen hebben het over 4.9. Het epicentrum lag in het zuiden van Wales. Er is nog geen melding van eventuele slachtoffers. Volgens de eerste berichten is er weinig tot geen schade. (later meer)

