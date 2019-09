Aanslag met bomauto tegen inlichtingendienst in Afghanistan: minstens 10 doden en 85 gewonden

#AFG. #Taliban’s powerful car bomb targeted #NDS facility in #Qalat, capital city #Zabul province, officials say so far 3 is reported dead & 45 others injured, but the number may rise.

Provincial hospital, close to the blast site is badly effected by the blast.

Ab Qadir Sediqi(@ qadir_sediqi)