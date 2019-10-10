Aanslag Halle werd 35 minuten lang gelivestreamd op videosite Twitch

Een man zet een kaarsje neer in Halle.
De aanslag op een synagoge in het Duitse Halle werd 35 minuten lang live uitgezonden op de videosite Twitch, waar hij op dat moment door vijf personen werd bekeken. Nadien werden de beelden door 2.200 personen gezien alvorens het streamingplatform ze na een half uur op het spoor kwam en verwijderde. Dat meldt de videosite die gespecialiseerd is in games en e-sport zelf in enkele tweets.

De vermoedelijke schutter opende zijn account twee maanden geleden en had tot nu nog maar één keer geprobeerd om een video te livestreamen, aldus Twitch, dat zegt het voorval te onderzoeken.

"Twitch voert een nultolerantiebeleid wat betreft haatdragend gedrag en elke daad van geweld wordt bijzonder ernstig genomen. We hebben met spoed gehandeld om deze content te verwijderen en zullen alle accounts die content van deze afschuwelijke daad hebben geplaatst of opnieuw plaatsen permanent verwijderen", luidt het tot slot.

Bij de schietpartij in de Oost-Duitse stad vielen twee doden.

Het logo van Twitch.
