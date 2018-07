7-jarig meisje overtuigt verkeersagentschap om 'seksistisch' bord te vervangen in Nieuw-Zeeland

So proud of my 7yo. She recently wrote to the NZTA CE asking that they replace the 'Lineman' sign with something more "correct and fair" bc "women can be line-workers too". The CE agreed and now NZTA is developing a new Line Crew sign. High 5s all round! 😍 pic.twitter.com/lam5tciZ2u

Caitlin Carew(@ greeniecaitlin)