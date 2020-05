47 doden bij gevangenisopstand in Venezuela

At least 46 prisoners were killed & 70 injured in a violent incident inside a prison in #Guanare #Venezuela. The grotesque images going around the world should serve as a reminder that all those responsible for this atrocity must be brought to justice 👉🏽 https://t.co/qsgEzF2Tym pic.twitter.com/GqWMxq8X2F

Erika Guevara-Rosas(@ ErikaGuevaraR)